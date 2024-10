Nollywood actress and film producer Funke Akindele brought innovation into movie promotion

The Jenifa actress devised new creative styles to promote her work, and many of her colleagues have learnt from her

She recently unveiled the full cast of her movie 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' while playing with colour brown

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is returning to the big screen with the sequel to her beloved Jenifa franchise, 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'.

Known for her exceptional talent in producing hit films and promoting them, Akindele previously wowed audiences with 'A Tribe Called Judah' in 2023, which grossed over one billion naira at the box office in record time.

Funke Akindele returns as Jenifa, Stan Nze, Falz

The favourite comedic character, Jenifa, played by Funke, is back.

Funke Akindele drops fun photos of cast of her new movie 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'. Photos: Funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

For the new movie, 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Akindele expanded her coast and hand-picked her cast beyond the previous ones used in the comedic series 'Jenifa'.

The impressive cast includes Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her Nollywood counterparts, which include singer-turned-actor Falz, the renowned boyfriend of the lead actress Jenifa, legendary Patience Ozokwor, Nancy Isime, Destiny Etiko, Bisola Aiyeola, alongside Layi Wasabi, Stan Nze, Chimezie Imo, Omotunde Adebowale-David and others.

To build excitement for the film, Funke has shared captivating photos of his cast to promote it.

The colour code of the shoot amazes fans as her cast shows up in all shades of brown.

See more faces of the cast in the slides below:

Reactions trail cast Funke Akindele's 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'

Many fans of the celebrated actress stormed her comment section in reaction to the new faces added to the cast of her new movie.

stannze:

"The Dream team makes the Dream work ๐Ÿš€๐Ÿš€๐Ÿš€๐Ÿš€๐Ÿš€ #December13"

theprettyfola:

"I don stretch neck tire ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚Iโ€™m looking for my brother #december13 ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿฝ"

omowunmidada:

"And there was an ATE!!!!!!๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ"

patienceozokwo:

"What a team! What a project! Who is ready? #13December"

officialyetundebakare:

"Itโ€™s about to be another EPIC SOLDOUT as God liveth ๐Ÿ™โค๏ธโค๏ธโค๏ธ"

jay_onair:

"Just for these photoshoots I want to join the cast! ๐Ÿ˜ญ"

kamo_state:

"Nah my introduction date dem shoot am I no Dey ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚"

olufummy:

"Another assignment for copycats, una copy so tey, una copy reach cup๐Ÿ˜Ž"

r_fkiddies23:

"You all are not ready ๐Ÿ˜we donโ€™t do regular ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿปour styles plenty ..photocopy canโ€™t be like original ๐Ÿฅตla hot la fine la dope๐Ÿ™ŒYou all look classy and elegant ๐Ÿ˜Elj december 13th"

borninwealth:

"There are levelsssssssssss to these thingssssssssssssss seh๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ™Œโœˆ๏ธโœˆ๏ธโœˆ๏ธโœˆ๏ธโœˆ๏ธโœˆ๏ธโœˆ๏ธleave matter for who sabi abeggggggggggg!!!"

Funke Akindele, Layi Wasabi attend Falz's London concert

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Funke Akindele and content creator Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, aka Layi Wasabi, paid singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, a surprise visit at his concert in London.

Shortly after Akindele stepped down from the stage, Layi Wasabi, also made a cameo appearance.

The concert was held on the singer's birthday, and Layi turned up with a cake. He asked the audience to join him as he sang a birthday song for the celebrant.

