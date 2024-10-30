Nollywood actress and film producer Funke Akindele brought innovation into movie promotion

The Jenifa actress devised new creative styles to promote her work, and many of her colleagues have learnt from her

She recently unveiled the full cast of her movie 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' while playing with colour brown

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is returning to the big screen with the sequel to her beloved Jenifa franchise, 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'.

Known for her exceptional talent in producing hit films and promoting them, Akindele previously wowed audiences with 'A Tribe Called Judah' in 2023, which grossed over one billion naira at the box office in record time.

Funke Akindele returns as Jenifa, Stan Nze, Falz

The favourite comedic character, Jenifa, played by Funke, is back.

Funke Akindele drops fun photos of cast of her new movie 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'. Photos: Funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

For the new movie, 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Akindele expanded her coast and hand-picked her cast beyond the previous ones used in the comedic series 'Jenifa'.

The impressive cast includes Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her Nollywood counterparts, which include singer-turned-actor Falz, the renowned boyfriend of the lead actress Jenifa, legendary Patience Ozokwor, Nancy Isime, Destiny Etiko, Bisola Aiyeola, alongside Layi Wasabi, Stan Nze, Chimezie Imo, Omotunde Adebowale-David and others.

To build excitement for the film, Funke has shared captivating photos of his cast to promote it.

The colour code of the shoot amazes fans as her cast shows up in all shades of brown.

See more faces of the cast in the slides below:

Reactions trail cast Funke Akindele's 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'

Many fans of the celebrated actress stormed her comment section in reaction to the new faces added to the cast of her new movie.

stannze:

"The Dream team makes the Dream work 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 #December13"

theprettyfola:

"I don stretch neck tire 😂😂😂I’m looking for my brother #december13 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽"

omowunmidada:

"And there was an ATE!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥"

patienceozokwo:

"What a team! What a project! Who is ready? #13December"

officialyetundebakare:

"It’s about to be another EPIC SOLDOUT as God liveth 🙏❤️❤️❤️"

jay_onair:

"Just for these photoshoots I want to join the cast! 😭"

kamo_state:

"Nah my introduction date dem shoot am I no Dey 😂😂😂😂😂"

olufummy:

"Another assignment for copycats, una copy so tey, una copy reach cup😎"

r_fkiddies23:

"You all are not ready 😍we don’t do regular 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻our styles plenty ..photocopy can’t be like original 🥵la hot la fine la dope🙌You all look classy and elegant 😍Elj december 13th"

borninwealth:

"There are levelsssssssssss to these thingssssssssssssss seh🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️leave matter for who sabi abeggggggggggg!!!"

Funke Akindele, Layi Wasabi attend Falz's London concert

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Funke Akindele and content creator Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, aka Layi Wasabi, paid singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, a surprise visit at his concert in London.

Shortly after Akindele stepped down from the stage, Layi Wasabi, also made a cameo appearance.

The concert was held on the singer's birthday, and Layi turned up with a cake. He asked the audience to join him as he sang a birthday song for the celebrant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng