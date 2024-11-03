Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede reminded fans and netizens of an era when her colleagues cut their hair from movie roles

While that seems to be a long time until Yvonne's recent bold move for her incoming movie, this shows the lengths most of these stars go to deliver their best

Legit.ng curated a list of Nollywood's prominent divas who overcame the odds by agreeing to have their hair shaved to play their various cinematic roles

Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede buzzed the internet a week ago with a picture of her shaved hair for a movie role.

The film star revealed that she made the bold move to "fully embody a character" in her upcoming movie "AJA"

Today Legit.ng Nigerian actresses have likewise adopted such daring transitions to interpret a part in Nollywood.

Yvonne Jegede - upcoming film Aja

The well-known actress recently went bald for a movie project. The look is for the upcoming film Aja: The Love Story, which is produced by Titilope Orire and directed by Adeniyi Johnson.

Jegede, known for her long natural hair, revealed that she had been nourishing it for ten years before making this decision. She posted about her makeover on Instagram on Sunday, noting that it was vital to properly embody the character.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie - Heart of a Widow

Mercy Johnson-Okojie went bald in the 2011 Nollywood film Heart of a Widow to accurately portray the life of a widow.

Her hair was fully shaved when she acted her senior colleague Kenneth Okonkwo.

Bimbo Akintola - The Mourning After

In the film "The Mourning After," actress Bimbo Akintola portrays a widow who suffers at the hands of her in-laws following her husband's death.

The role interpreter actress had to remove her hair to play the character of a heartbroken widow. Akintola was one of the first actors in Nollywood to shave her head for a movie role.

Angela Okorie and Ebube Nwagbo - Widows Cult

Ebube Nwagbo, Angela Okorie, Chita Agwu, and several other women went bald to play their roles in the 2013 film 'Widows Cult'.

The theme of the film revolves around married women who murder their spouses for money.

Nana Ama McBrown - Atemmuo (Judgement)

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has established herself as a true thespian over the years. She joined the ranks of African actresses who have let go of their hair for a film when she starred in Atemmuo (Judgement).

The actor happily shaved her hair so that she could seem authentic in the role.

Fathia Williams - Makomi and Shola Arikusa

Filmmaker Fathia Williams went bald twice for distinct film roles. In 2011, the actress shaved her hair for the film "Makomi," which propelled her to fame. She also went bald for the film "Shola Arikusa" in 2016, which starred Yinka Quadri, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, and Toyosi Adesanya, among others.

Oge Okoye and Queen Nwokoye - The Three Widows Widows

Oge Okoye-Duru, a leggy actress, went bald in the film 'The Three Widows Widows', with Queen Nwokoye and Rukky MushudMushud.

Just as Fathia Balogun did in the Yoruba film "Shola Arikusa." Uche Jombo became bald in the film 'Holding Hope'. She acted as a woman with leukaemia.

Eve Esin - Girls on Fire

Actress Eve Esin, also known as Kokoma, is one of the Nollywood females who had to sacrifice their hair for a movie role.

In the film "Girls on Fire," Eve was forced to remove her hair after a friend cracked a bottle on her head while fighting with her over sleeping with her boyfriend.

Chika Ike - Moments of Tears

After acting in the well-paid film "Blind," Chika Ike took on the most daring part, playing a widow in "Moments of Tears."

The film was emotionally charged, and Chika delivered an exceptional performance in her role. According to sources, Chike was paid approximately N5 million to star in the film.

Annie Idibia - Breast cancer awareness

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia also shaved her hair in 2015 as part of a campaign to raise breast cancer awareness in the country.

She grew bald to effectively raise awareness about breast cancer and encourage self-examination.

Destiny Etiko - Private Part

Curvy actress Destiny Etiko, known for her audacious screen presence, made a bald appearance in the 2018 film "Private Part.

The movie star left many speechless for her decision to shave off her all her hair for the lead role.

Yvonne Jegede marks 40th birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood superstar Yvonne Jegede added a new year and was grateful for life and all its experiences.

The movie star took to social media to alert her fans and netizens that it was her big day as she dazzled in an exotic attire.

The actress's fans and colleagues couldn't help but gush over her good-looking self as they sent out their goodwill messages.

