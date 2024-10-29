Actress Bisola Aiyeola was starstruck as she met with her older colleague Liz Benson for the first time

She noted that the Nollywood thespian recognised her, and her heart was beating fast in excitement

Bisola said she used to claim to be a strong girl, but meeting Liz Benson made her cry, and she shared the other things she did with the veteran film star

Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola has opened up on how she became emotional the first time she met Liz Benson.

According to Bisola, the 58-year-old movie star recognised her on their first meeting and it made tears drop from her eyes. She also shared updates of their meeting on her Instagram stories.

The 38-year-old role interpreter said that her heart was beating fast, and she could not help but steal glances at Liz Benson whom she described as very beautiful.

Some netizens noted that if they met Liz Benson, they would also be starstruck because she is very pretty and she made their childhood memories with her brilliant acting skills.

See Bisola's posts in the slides below:

Reactions to Bisola's meeting with Liz Benson

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Bisola Aiyeola's meeting with Liz Benson below:

@officialkattygold1:

"I’ll be star struck too, that woman’s beauty and acting skills those days were exceptional."

@inumidun_:

"What will you do when you meet Baba Mohbad."

@intimatesbykoko:

"Liz Benson is legendary."

@wnluxhair:

"She’s really so pretty. Liz Benson made my childhood movie experience beautiful."

@gourmettaste.foodmart:

"When I saw this post, the scene where she was demanding for her diamond ring flashes through my mind. That movie was scary as a kid. God bless her."

@shycindy_:

"Met her 11 year years ago at a family and friends dinner. Still can’t get over her beauty."

@precious_ibini:

"Awww. May God bless you both."

Bisola Aiyeola's participation in Project Fame resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bisola has come a long way in the entertainment industry and has tried her hands at different projects.

An old video of the Nigerian movie star participating in Project Fame West Africa talent show had many people talking.

She took fifth position at the show and was gracious when she was evicted after an impressive run for weeks.

