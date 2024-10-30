Nigerian content creator Jarvis, aka Jadrolita, has been reported to have had successful surgery for her mouth tumour surgery

Recall that the TikToker star announced to the public about the condition of her swollen jawline and what needed to be done

A recent video went viral showing the robot lady sitting on a bed and showing off the progress of her face

Nigerian content creator Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, best known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has reportedly carried out a successful surgery.

Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis alerted her fans to the reason for stopping her robotic skit roles.

According to her, she was battling a health challenge that required surgery. She noted that she had a tumour in her jawline and went for a test to determine how serious it was.

This came up after she was bashed and criticised for rolling with her colleague Peller.

A new video made waves online, capturing Jarvis and her lover Peller rejoicing over a successful surgery.

The young online steamer tried to kiss his woman during the joyful moment, but she refused to do so over a playful banter.

Watch the video below:

Jarvis spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@mighty_lumidee:

"Had surgery and no scars ??"

@jidifeanyi:

"All this one's just they use Nigerians they catch cruise, the GoFundMe na for detty December balling."

@Tooshugary4U:

"Thank God it was successful one but make this Peller too Dey calm down with girl with at that his borehole mouth."

@blabbymoutho2:

"I’m telling you guys that something is wrong with this föòl."

@Paschaline37793:

"Peller said there wasn't nothing wrong with her, he was just catching cruise."

@BrotherTucky:

"She's always looking at the camera each time Peller wants to kiss her like why will u be doing that if u love someone."

@flora_kings:

"Surgery so fast? Una no update us on the precess na. No healing period ke? Okay ooh, But make una no set camera anyday to drag una selves to the truth sha."

@Rimwayne_:

"Person way do surgery for mouth go Dey like be like say you don’t know what it means to get your body cut out."

@Only1rroyal:

"Surgery and she’s wearing make up and still talking perfectly, no pain, no nothing. Okay sha."

Jarvis advised to join pastor Jerry's prayer

Legit.ng had reported that the TikTok star's growing tumour, had become a trending topic on social media among Nigerians.

Some netizens reacting to Jarvis' viral video advised her to join the popular NSPPD movement, as they claimed Pastor Jerry Eze made mention of a tumour in one of his recent online prayers.

The advice, however, didn't go down well with several netizens, as they stated that Jarvis needed medical care and not prayer.

