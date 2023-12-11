Mercy Johnson recently shared a fun video of her with Jim Iyke on what appeared to be a new movie set

The Nollywood actress in the short video revealed she attempted to get Jim Iyke to participate in trending Nasboi's Umbrella Challenge

Mercy's video has since stirred reactions from many of her fans, as many anticipate a video of Jim Iyke dancing

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has stirred excitement over a video showing the moments she linked with her male colleague, Jim Iyke, on a movie set.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Mercy was seen conversing with Jim with some crew members in the background.

Mercy Johnson converses with Jim Iyke in video. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie @jimiyke

Source: Instagram

In a clip, the mother of four revealed she was trying to persuade Jim to participate in skit maker Nasboi’s trending Umbrella dance challenge.

In response, Jim humorously said he was clueless about the Umbrella challenge dance. He, however, applauded Nasboi, stating that the new song has gone viral.

Captioning the video, Mercy hinted at convincing Jim to participate in the challenge the next day.

She wrote:

“Am telling bros @jim.iyke about the nasboi challenge who wants Bros Jim and i to do the challenge tomorrow."

Watch the video Mercy Johnson shared below:

Fans react to Mercy Johnson's video with Jim Iyke

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

markangelcomedy:

"Am waiting mama."

doubledstwins:

"Yes pls."

ademolarh_:

"Do it."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"My Faves in one picture."

dumsynwa:

"Who still remembers that movie they did together in bed? two legends."

fritascents:

"Abeg two of you should do the challenge o."

agotodworld_:

"Bro J abeg ooooooo and Legend Mercy abeg oooo Na me first sit down for front seat o."

oduncreamzcakes:

"Can’t wait to see it."

ennys_thriftcloset:

"You're disturbing this bros ooo."

