Fashion designer Toyin Lawani transferred her love for intimidating outfits to her 3-year-old daughter as they celebrated Halloween

The mother of three made a liposuction outfit for her daughter and depicted what BBL ladies experience during treatment

Toyin had to clarify the air about doing liposuction and noted that the costume for her daughter was just for Halloween

Nigerian celebrity stylist and the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Empire Place, Toyin Lawani, got her three-year-old daughter Tinuke dressed up in a liposuction-themed attire for Halloween.

Tiannah designs a liposuction costume for her 3-year-old daughter. Image credit: @kingtinukeleora, @tiannaplacempire

The outfit had Tinuke in a bandage-looking fabric on her bosom and backside. She also attached a drip to her body and she walked with it in a room. Toyin noted that Tinuke's Halloween costume was to depict the BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) girls and what they go through after surgery.

According to her fashionista, celebrating Halloween was a big deal to them abroad although it is not common in Nigeria. She used the opportunity to reaffirm that she did not do liposuction because she is naturally blessed with her body.

The fashion designer added that she took her children out on Thursday, October 31, 2024, for the Halloween celebration which was fun.

Watch Tinuke's Halloween outfit in the video below:

Reactions to Toyin Lawani's daughter's Halloween outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Toyin Lawani's daughter's outfit below:

@itsjokesjojo:

"Pls tag her Dr for those that need his/her details."

@isabeloscar:

"Mama you know internet uncles and aunties will drag you bah."

@realchristie_:

"The funny thing is Eleora loves all these experiments."

@bieber_swity:

"Why now? Why is my baby always the muse for all this hard stuffs?"

