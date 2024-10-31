Actress Eniola Badmus has been enjoying her job as a special assistant to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen

Often, she posts videos and pictures from senate functions which gets mixed reactions from social media users

This time, she described herself as a senator as she reported for duty, the way she allegedly held one of the Speaker had netizens talking

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus rocked a classy corporate outfit as she reported for duty at the office of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

She tagged herself as a senator as she shared different photos from work. The 42-year-old movie star looked excited in the company of the senators, and she allegedly held the Speaker's hands.

Some netizens asked her if one of her roles entailed holding the hands of an Honourable. Others shared how happy she must have felt bagging a role in the Bola Tinubu-led government.

Eniola's stand in politics has been obvious since Tinubu joined the race to contest as Nigeria's president. Since the popular politician was elected to public office, the actress has continued to support him.

See Eniola's tweet below:

Reactions to Eniola Badmus' senator role tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Eniola Badmus' tweet below:

@manpeedefirst:

"I just dey imagine the look on my able speaker face in the third frame."

@Cutenes71918854:

"Is holding Honourable’s Hand part of your duty?"

@abiodun452:

"Dem sha give you something. Even na to dey waka up and down. Enjoy jare."

@AdeduluE:

"Meeehn! I love elegant women. I love your dress."

@lone_wulf1:

"No go collect person husband o. E no dey hard una do."

@bidemsalenko:

"When are you going to share rice? Na so so rice una dey share."

@mmadukolu_tonia:

"After work, you go still buy fuel @ N1200. No pain, no gain."

Eniola Badmus complains of political workload

Legit.ng earlier reported that days after Eniola assumed her duty as the special assistant to House of Reps speaker Tajudeen Abbas, she made headlines.

The movie star took to her social media story, where she noted that government work was no child's play.

Recall that Legit.ng reported Eniola Badmus' appointment sometime in May 2024 after she confirmed it to the public.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

