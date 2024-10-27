Prominent Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede left social media users at a standstill when she shared a video of her new look

The actress took to her official social media page, and she posted a picture of herself looking bald

She then shared another clip, revealing the process and why she made such a drastic decision to change her look

Yvonne Jegede, a Nigerian actress, had social media users in a chokehold after she unveiled her new look online.

The mother-of-one, in a new social media post via her verified page, posted a photo of herself with an entirely different look from what her fans are used to.

The movie star had gone entirely bald in order to bring a character to life for a soon-to-be-released movie.

Many social media users were shocked by her decision, but praised her for being bold enough and for loving her job to a great extent.

The actress explained how much she loves her job and that she is never scared to take certain risks.

Yvonne wrote:

"I love my job too much not to take risks… I see myself as a tool to convey the appropriate message, if the script deserves it, I will do whatever needs to be done to give the story life. Apart from this drastic change, I am learning to speak proper Yoruba language."

Reactions to Yvonne's look

@alexxekubo:

"No be you go show us picture wey we go use 🙄As you don shave the head, you have done your part, leave us to do ours."

@by_mickeycreates:

"Give it up for A woman who knows her craft!!!!"

@neekahs_luxurybeads__:

"The only African Queen I know."

@sunnyecheleofficial:

"Real African Queen!"

@georginaedime:

"I love the way you go all out in every job given to you either big or small. We are proud of you always. Thanks for taking care of yourself for us ❤."

@alvinmilli088:

"First slide I con first feel say na zaawaadi ,, , u are still cute . Who don fine don fine."

@angelsroomstylingg:

"You're just too gorgeous."

Yvonne Jegede marks 40th birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood superstar Yvonne Jegede added a new year and was grateful for life and all its experiences.

The movie star took to social media to alert her fans and netizens that it was her big day as she dazzled in an exotic attire.

The actress's fans and colleagues couldn't help but gush over her good-looking self as they sent out their goodwill messages.

