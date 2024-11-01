Nigerian musician Portable has carried fans and netizens along following his visit to Canada

The controversial shared new photographs of himself on the lovely street of the foreign country

In his caption, he announced an important lesson learnt recently, which left many on the edges of their seats

Controversial Nigerian artist Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, has shared one of the secrets to happiness.

The street musician, who is still in Canada, disclosed in a snapshot of himself that one of the keys to happiness is to mind one's own business.

The singer went on to thank his Maker for the hardships that have made him stronger.

"ZAzuu One of the keys to happiness is minding your own business. Alhamdulilahi for the pains that made us stronger IKA OF AFRICA in Canada 🇨🇦 Tony Montana OGO AGBAYE CEO Dr ZEHNATION Many many inspiration."

Portable showed that he can switch personalities as occasion demands.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made a video at the airport to inform his fans that he was travelling to Canada.

In a new video posted on social media, the music star was seen in the company of a lady, who was excited to see him in Canada. Portable told the lady in a smooth accent that he used to see her content online as he appreciated her talent.

Portable switches accent

In the recording, the music artist, who assaulted a clergy, was seen in deep conversation with the lady. He used his sweet English accent to ask her if she was coming to his show in Canada.

The lady said that she was also performing at the same show that day. The Zeh Nation boss prayed for her as they both laughed on the walkway.

Netizens react to Portable's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nigeriantrapqueen:

"Uploaded the same picture 5 times lmao I love this guy ."

lightbeatz.classic:

"Minding your business is a very good business."

______dunniglam:

"The most handsome and stylish Artist goes to potable Omo olalomi."

bobbyjaybagginz:

"ONLY SUPER WEY DEY TREND FROM 2021 till now 😇🔈🇳🇬."

itsme_otunba:

"Why you go upload same pictures 5x . Na your stylist I blame."

Portable beats fans at trenches

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had been captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In the video making the rounds, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

