Nigerians have slammed Yoruba actor, Saidi Balogun after he lamented about the high cost of living in the country

The masses have been on edge for the last couple of days due to the protest against hunger and bad governance

Saidi Balogun's recent post highlighted those, and many more but still, netizens failed to believe him

Nigerians are quick to drag people on social media but celebrities seem to always get on their wrong side.

A new post by Saidi Balogun, a Nigerian veteran Yoruba actor's recent post about the state of the country got some internet users riled up.

Saidi Balogun went on his verified social media page to share a post about the high cost of living in Nigeria. He also asked about how to go about cushioning the effect of the rising cost of commodities, as it was starting to get unbearable.

In Saidi's words:

"Do we have a functional price control or price regualatory agency in Nigeria? How do we cushion the effects of inflation? Because things are getting out of hand."

The actor's post was accompanied by a heartbroken emoji. His comment made Nigerians assume that he was telling lies about his concerns about the country, and so they dragged him.

Many also think that the actor is only pretending to care and is not in anyway affected about the state of affirms of the economy.

@peb_honour:

"So you can talk. Remaining Lege, Toyin etc

@justiceoso1:

"Waoo he don reach una side too."

@ibraheemudeh:

"As if he cares."

@honeydandy:

"Really for your mouth sir."

@iamneriah:

"Sir, there is no need for price control. We are still standing on PBAT mandate. You once campaigned he will build Nigeria the same way he built Lagos."

@adelolakola:

"Price Control can never work if we don't have stable exchange rate."

@igbanda_1:

"Hmmm So u go fit ask dis kin question? U voted for APC & u don't need to ask dis silly questions oga."

@_lanreojo:

"This is not from Mr Saidi Balogun. I’m really surprised."

