One of Davido's most loyal associates, Isreal DMW, has clocked another year today, October 4, 2024

On his special day, Isreal Afeare took to Instagram via his official page to share a sweet message to himself

His post has been met with sweet wishes from his boss, Davido, VDM, Lege Miami and other celebrities and fans

Isreal Afeare, Davido's aide, clocks another year today, and he is filled with so much joy and excitement.

This is amid the online feud between his boss, Davido and his industry rival, Wizkid. Through this, Isreal has risen to the defence of OBO.

On this day, Isreal, penned special and prayerful words to himself as he added another year. Reaction to his post, his loving, embattled boss, Davido, Lege Miami, Sina Rambo and other well-wishers and loved ones rallied around to celebrate the Edo-born celebrant.

"Wishing myself a very Happy Birthday! May this special day of my life be filled with love, celebration."

See post below:

It will be recalled that Isreal set the record straight after David's former lawyer, Bobo, shared a picture with OBO and others in pain.

He said they were only maintaining friendship and that Bobo remains his ex-lawyer.

Celebs celebrate Juju on his birthday

Legit.ng compiled some birthday messages from Isreal's loved ones below:

@arashowpartiessandeventss:

"Awww so you are a libra ..no wonder you radiate love ..happy birthday ,God will announce you to GREATNESS."

@vanzyvanz:

@realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday Juju."

@vanzyvanz:

@verydarkblackman:

"Happy birthday brother."

@sinarambo:

"Happy birthday my bro more life."

@legemiamii:

"Happy Birthday Ore mi."

@davido:

"Juju ❤️❤️."

@poco_lee:

"Serious photoshoot oo😂😂 Hbd my man Juju Of life stay blessed always 🎉🎉🎉."

Source: Legit.ng