Veteran Nigerian movie actor, Saidi Balogun, gave a detailed account of his personal life and career in a recent interview

While speaking with Chude Jideonwo, a top media personality, Balogun recounted an accident that left him bedridden for three months amongst other life events

Additionally, he revealed how he invested a huge amount of money into the film, and it yielded almost no returns

Saidi Balogun, a well-known Nigerian movie star, has revealed parts of his life that are hidden from the public.

The actor, who has faced several online controversies, spoke with the media personality Chude Jideonwo recently.

Saidi Balogun speaks about an accident that almost claimed his life. Credit: @ssaidibalogun

The father-of-two, who recently attended his ex-wife's father's burial, shed light on his near-death encounter during a ghastly accident that not only almost claimed his life but also left him bedridden for about three months.

Almost everyone has had their fair share of bad investments, but Saidi Balogun's is one for the books. Having spent 40 years in the industry, he narrated when he invested N25 million in a film that yielded only N800k after the movie got pirated.

Surprisingly, he also mentioned that he was a prophet by birth, leaving many netizens with much to say.

Fans react to Saidi's revelations

@stillsirphenom:

"Prophet wey tell us say na Tinubu go save Nigeria, feik prophet of d00m😂."

@adunoluwa_ibukun:

"I rejoice with u greatly."

@basseygrace238:

"Exactly the same thing that happened to me, I was the only one underneath the car."

@jas5sh_:

"Moment I saw unabashed support for Tinubu. I just weak. Dem do una ni?"

@yeek4:

"Lies on this one.. 40 years in industry."

@ngoziakuweke:

"and u did not see ur marriage going to crush at an early state bros stop all these small lies."

@abimbsonjedidahfabrics:

"Legend wallata."

Saidi Balogun, Faithia Williams sweetly celebrate

Meanwhile, former Nollywood couple Saheed Balogun and Faithai Williams celebrated their birthday on the same day.

The two Yoruba movie stars took to their accounts to share birthday pictures and messages. Faithia also sweetly celebrated her former husband's big day by commenting on his birthday post.

