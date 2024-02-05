Former Nollywood couple Saheed Balogun and Faithai Williams are celebrating their birthdays today

The two Yoruba movie stars took to their accounts to share birthday pictures and messages

Faithia also sweetly celebrated her former husband on his big day by commenting on his birthday post

It is a day of celebration for Nollywood stars and former couple Saidi Balogun and Faithia Balogun, now known as Faithia Williams, as they turned a new age on Monday, February 5.

Saidi, in a lengthy post, described the past year as a roller coaster with highs and lows, curves and bends.

Former couple Saidi Balogun, Faithia Williams share pictures on their birthdays. Credit: @saidibalogun @faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The actor who shared a birthday picture thanked his maker for keeping him safe.

An extract from his birthday caption read:

"The engine keeps moving, it never topples. Ground solid, no sinking. Dogs barking, sometimes biting, it never penetrates but breaks their teeth. Why, because I dwell under the shadow of Almighty Allah S.W.T, the author of my destiny."'

See his post below:

Faithia Balogun shares her hope for the new year

The talented actress who shared adorable birthday pictures appreciated God for her new age and hoped for exciting adventures this year.

She wrote:

"I'm the only one person I can trust the most, because I know myself perfectly and even how strong I can be. Hope this year will be interesting and full of adventures."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Fathia hosted a star-studded birthday party in 2022.

See Faithia Williams' post below:

Details about Saidi Balogun and Faithia Williams' marriage

The two movie stars married on September 7, 2000, at the Ikorodu Marriage Registry, Lagos. They were together for six years before they parted ways in 2016, and their union was blessed with two children.

In 2017, Fathia reverted to her maiden name, “Williams."

Birthday messages to Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun

See some of the messages below:

gloriaanozieyoung:

"Happy Birthday my dear Birthday mate."

faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday SB.."

bustlineyetunde:

"FebruaryGeng Happy Birthday."

i.g_ajiboye:

"Congratulations my birthday mate . God bless our new year and enlarge us supernaturally in all ramifications."

Why Nigerians drag Faithia Balogun

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Faithia Williams stirred reactions after sharing a video of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on her page.

The actress also drummed support for the now president during the 2023 election period.

Reacting, someone said:

"This corn really went round….but we masses are suffering oo."

Source: Legit.ng