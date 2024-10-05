Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil Balogun, has surfaced online with his father, Tunji, also known as Tee Billz and his step-siblings at a family event

Recall Tunji Balogun mourned his mother's death sometime in June in an Instagram post that generated buzz online

At her burial, Jamil was spotted with his father, Tunji, his partner alongside their kids, as they all rocked matching attires

A video of Jmail, Tiwa Savage and Tunji Balogun's son has been making the rounds on social media.

The 9-year-old was spotted at his grandmother's burial with his father, Tunji Balogun, his partner, and their children.

Jamil balogun attends his grandma's burial. Credit: @teebillz, @officialjamilbalogun

Source: Instagram

They all looked cheerful in the picture as they rocked matching attires. Jamil, particularly, looked excited in his agbada attire as they danced in the hall.

Watch video here:

It is no news that Tunji Balogun, a Nigerian music executive, lost his dear mother sometime in June 2024.

The bride went on his official Instagram page to pen down an emotional tribute to his mum while announcing her painful passing on social media. He also shared a few photos of her.

He wrote:

"The price we pay for love is grief… your spirit has already become my guiding light. I’m thankful Mom. Rest well, my love."

Fans react to viral video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@curvybarby:

"He went back to the first wife nice."

@lady.brielle:

"Men will stain your white. But thank God Jamil is growing into a smart handsome young man."

@olayeenkadairo:

"So sorry for your loss. May her soul rest in eternal comfort."

@bluxuryeventsmanagement:

"Jam jam is that how to dance it."

@glomiko_baby:

"Jam jam is a whole vibe."

@ronnyeboony:

"Jamal is a Happy Child."

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband excited

Tee Billz shared a lovely video of two of his children from different women who showed love to each other.

In the clip, his younger son, Mill, was seen face-timing Jamil, the son he had with Tiwa Savage.

In the caption of his post, he appreciated all the women who had children for him for making him a better person.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng