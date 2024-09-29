Actor Lere Paimo recently marked his 85th birthday in Oyo state, where he was celebrated by family, colleagues and fans

Lere Paimo has been in the movie industry before Nigeria gained its independence, making him one of the pioneers of the Yoruba movie genre

As fans and movie lovers celebrate the actor on his 85th birthday, Legit.ng goes back in time to share exciting details about Lere Paimo's epic movie Ogbori Elemosho

In a chat with Legit.ng, an Ogbomosho indigene also corroborated the story about Ogbori Elemosho

Chief Lere Paimo, also known as Eda Oni Ola, may be unknown to Gen Z and the new generation of movie lovers. However, he is a well-established Nollywood actor, producer, and director before Nigeria gained its independence in 1960.

While Lere Paimo no longer acts in movies like he used to in his prime, he remains a household name in the Yoruba genre, with popular movies to his name.

Details about Chief Lere Paimo's acting career

The 85-year-old actor, a native of Ogbomosho, a town in Oyo state, entered the movie industry in 1958 when he joined the Oyin Adejobi theatre group founded by Pa Oyinade Adejobi.

He would later join Duro Ladipo's Theatre Group and appear in a stage play, Obamoro, where he acted as "Chief Basa."

He became popular following a lead role as Soun Ogunola in an epic Yoruba film titled Ogbori Elemosho, which brought him into the limelight.

Eda is also known for his versatility, having played the roles of king, chief, priest, and businessman, among others.

He was so good with his roles that people called him from everywhere to consult an oracle for them.

Speaking in an interview with Punch in 2015, the celebrated actor said,

"Often times, I get calls from people all over Nigeria asking me to consult the oracle for them. Whenever it happens like that, I explain to them that I am not an herbalist. Even after explaining to them that what they watch on television is just acting, some still don’t believe, offering to pay me huge sum of money."

Due to his contribution to Nollywood, Lere Paimo was given a National Award of Member of the Federal Republic MFR by former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005.

He has acted in movies such as Saworoide in 1999, Oleku in 1997, Agogo Ewo in 2002, and Arugba in 2008. Notable among them is the epic film Ogbori Elemoso, released in 1963, three years after Nigeria gained its independence.

What to know about Ogbori Elemoso

It was an epic drama released in 1963 centred around how Ogbomosho in Oyo state was founded.

The main cast in the movie was Elemoso, a mysterious man played by Fatai Odua, aka Lalude and Soun Ogunlola, played by Lere Paimo, a brave hunter.

After being banished to Oyo, Ogunlola volunteered to help King Ajagbo, the then Alaafin of Oyo, and his comrades fight Elemosho, who was terrorising the town.

He overcame Elemosho and presented his head to the king as proof of his victory.

According to history, the Alaafin persuaded Ogunlola to remain in Oyo-. Still, he insisted, telling the Alaafin, "e jé kín lo má ṣe òhún" meaning "let mẹ go and stay far away" - this was how the title "Soun Ọgbomoso," the traditional name of the ruler of Ogbomoso was coined.

Ogúnlola returned to his settlement with rewards from the Alaafin for his bravery.

Upon his return, people started referring to the settlement as “ìdóo eni tí ó gbórí elémòsó” meaning the settlement of him who cut off Elemosho's head, which was how Ogbomoso of today earned it name.

Ogbori Elemosho was produced by Chief Lere Paimo and distributed by Eda Films Ltd. The other cast members include Jide Kosoko, Kareem Adepoju, aka Baba Wande, Idowu Philips, aka Mama Rainbow, Isola Ogunsola, Dento, and Deji Olofa Ina.

Ogbori Elemosho is partially about Ogbomosho

According to Agoro Lekan, an a native of Ogbomosho, Ogbori Elemosho is just like the movie Sango, which tells part of the history of Alaafin of Oyo.

However, he stressed that the movie didn't share full details about the history of Ogbomosho.

'They never told us how he moved to Ogbomosho, because he was living among Ibarapas' he said.

