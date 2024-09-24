Nigerian nightlife celebrity, Yhemo Lee, has shed more light on the relationship between singer Asake and actor Muyideen Oladapo, aka Lala

Fans dug up an old video of Yhemo Lee explaining how Lala impacted Asake’s career

This came after old and new photos of Lala and Asake made the rounds online, fans reacted to Yhemo Lee’s words

Nigerian nightlife celeb and actor Adeyemi Idowu, aka Yhemo Lee, has explained further the relationship between singer Ahmed ‘Asake’ Ololada and actor Muyideen ‘Lala’ Oladapo.

Recall that Asake and Lala’s names started to trend on social media after the Nollywood star was spotted with the YBNL star at his sold-out O2 Arena concert. Fans also dug up an old photo of Lala and Asake during their struggling days at the university.

Fans react to video of Yhemo Lee explaining Asake and Lala's friendship.

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Lala and Asake’s photos trended, another video resurfaced online of Yhemo Lee shedding more light on their relationship.

In the clip, Yhemo Lee spoke of how Asake was a struggling guy from the lowest parts of Lagos Island, and actor Lala brought him from the trenches in Lagos to the university.

The nightlife boss said that Lala was in the Dramatic Arts department and that Asake, being a good drummer, fit in with the program.

In his words:

“Asake was the weirdest person, he grew right inside Lagos Island, this one na dustbin… you get, he no even write exam enter school, he follow person enter school. He just comot for Lagos Island, say he dey come. There was one guy, Lala, he is one of Nollywood’s guys, he brought Asake from Lagos Island so he was just in the school environment and Lala was in dramatic arts so Asake was always there. Luckily for him, he knew how to play drums because na cele boy, so everybody just dey there. We just grew with those set of talented guys.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Yhemo Lee speaks on Asake and Lala

Yhemo Lee’s explanation on the relationship between Asake and Lala drew reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ademola agreed with Yhemo Lee:

This tweep said Lala has been known to help his junior colleagues:

Basillio said most of the reigning celebs put in the work:

Muyideen shut down claims of Asake being a floater at the university:

Lolade kicked against the words Yhemo Lee used to describe Asake’s Lagos background:

This tweep said Yhemo Lee was saying too much:

Rayne wondered why Yhemo Lee said Asake was a cele boy:

Ola gushed over their growth:

Midey slammed Yhemo Lee for calling Lala ‘one guy’:

Muslim TikToker slams Asake

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, courted the trouble of some Muslims as he was dragged by a Saudi Arabian Muslim TikToker, Brother Kareem.

The social media influencer said that Asake disrespected Islam by adding a powerful verse of the Quran to his song.

He also slammed those using Alhamdulillah (praise be to God) in their songs.

Source: Legit.ng