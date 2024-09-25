PDP chieftain and former presidential aide Reno Omokri has shared his experience at Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake's 02 Arena concert

Omokri extols Asake's performance and praises his unapologetically embrace of his Yoruba cultural heritage

The former presidential aide then commends the singer and praises the Yoruba people for taking the lead in several professions

Reno Oomokri, a former presidential aide and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has recounted his experience at the recently Asake's sold-out concert at the O2 Arena, and his raw talent left him impressed.

The PDP chieftain explained that Asake's authenticity struck him most, adding that the singer unapologetically embraced his Yoruba heritage.

Reno Omokri commends Asake's Yoruba's prowess Photo Credit: @renoomokri

Omokri praises Asake, Davido, Wizkid

Omokri notes that Asake's success follows in the footsteps of fellow Nigerian stars Wizkid and Davido, who have also achieved international recognition. He adds that their journeys from humble beginnings to global stardom are inspiring. Despite their modest roots, these artists never let their background hold them back.

According to the former presidential aide in a tweet on Tuesday, September 24, the secret to their success lies in their unwavering commitment to their culture and language. They have conquered the world without abandoning their heritage with skills honed locally.

He further states that the Yoruba people have consistently produced pioneers in various fields, including music, film, politics, intellectualism, journalism, medicine, finance, and IT. Notable figures include Olusegun Obasanjo, Wole Soyinka, Dele Olojede, Oluyinka Olutoye, Bayo Ogunlesi, and Tope Awotona.

Omokri extols Lagos

Omokri cites Lagos as a case study in the Yoruba-dominated region, which stands out as Nigeria's most peaceful, progressive, and prosperous area, accounting for over 30% of the nation's GDP despite comprising less than 10% of the population.

His tweet reads in part:

"The crowd at the O2 Arena this past Sunday, September 22, 2024, was multiracial, but the music was unabashedly Yoruba. And they ate it up! Much as I was entertained, Asake got me thinking."

See the tweet here:

