Days after veteran actor Lere Paimo was on a Yoruba game show hosted by filmmaker Kunle Afod, grace finds him

Videos of Nigerian pastor Apostle Mustapha, aka Baba Sebioba, gifting Lere Paimo a new car goes viral

Apart from the car gift, the veteran also got a cash gift of N500k, which was given to him by Kunle Afod

2024 has started on a beautiful note for veteran Nollywood actor Lere Paimo, also known as Eda Onile Ola.

The Yoruba actor was recently on a Yoruba game show hosted by the movie director Kunle Afod. Days after being on the show, Lere Paimo has been trending as several donations have been raised for him.

The latest gift to come through for the veteran was given to him by a famous Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Mustapha, aka Baba Sebioba.

A video shared by Kunle Afod showed the moment Apostle Sebioba gifted Lere Paimo a new car as he joined other Nigerians in their donations to the actor.

Kunle Afod gifts Lere Paimo N500k

In the viral clip, filmmaker Kunle Afod gifted Lere Paimo N500k, which Nigerians donated to the veteran.

The elderly actor in the clip was seen getting emotional as the gifts rained down on him. Eda starred in movies like Saworeide, Agogo Ewo, and many more during his heyday.

Lere Paimo was last seen publicly during the birthday party of his senior colleague, Pa Agbako when he turned 100.

Reactions trail video of Lere Paimo as he gets a car gift

See how netizens reacted to the trending video:

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Weldone boss."

@chief_femibranch:

"Well done bro, God bless u for this."

@authenticmuy:

"God will bless every single soul involved."

@ijesaekun:

"Just one right visit birth good things. Baba God I need visitor wey Dey bring blessing too."

@md_arcview:

"January came early for baba……I for gift baba plot of land but baba get house already…Well done ✔️ bro."

@realyomifabiyi:

"Impressive. God bless all the givers. Nice one senior man."

@bintaayomogaji:

"God Almighty will continue to bless you and yours."

@woliagba_ayoajewole:

"God bless you greatly. Baba deserves it!!"

@lolamagret:

"Olorun oni gbagbe iwo na. @kunleafod."

@christianaboluwade:

"Awwww this is so beautiful."

@foluwa_ted:

"Wow, this is touchy. Good job Mr. Afod. More grace and blessings."

Kunle Afod clarifies age issue, throws self lavish 50th birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting Kunle Afod's lavish 50th birthday bash. The actor at the time was accused of falsifying his age.

However, that didn't stop him from celebrating the landmark age birthday in a grand style. He also took time to clarify his actual age.

His colleagues turned out in their droves to rejoice with him. Some faces that were seen at the party include Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola and many more.

