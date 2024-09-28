Kelechi Iheanacho has been on an underwhelming run of form since joining La Liga club Sevilla from Leicester City

The former Manchester City star has failed to make any meaningful impact in the four matches he has featured in for the Andalusian club so far

Sevilla coach, Garcia Pimienta, has subtly blamed the coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, for the attacker's poor form

Kelechi Iheanacho's struggle for form at Sevilla is fast becoming a topical issue among fans of the La Liga club.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Andalusian outfit on a free transfer, has struggled to settle in and hit his stride since the start of the season.

The underwhelming run of form by the former Leicester City star has become even more pronounced following the injury suffered by first-choice striker Isaac Romero.

The coach of the side, Garcia Pimienta, has often spent a chunk of his recent press conferences defending the Nigerian forward.

In his most recent briefing with the media, the 50-year-old subtly attributed Iheanacho's poor form to a lack of minutes with the national team.

Pimienta speaks on Iheanacho's poor form

Speaking ahead of his team's trip to San Mamés to face Athletic Club, Pimienta discussed Iheanacho's recent struggles, attributing them partly to a lack of playing time with the Nigerian national team under coach Augustine Eguavoen. He was quoted by Onda Cero, saying:

"He has quality, but he arrived a month late and has been training individually. He is still adapting. The two weeks he spent with the national team, where he did not play, did not help him."

"We need to instil confidence in him. He is a talented player, and given everything he has accomplished, we should soon see him performing at his best. He has the capacity and skill to achieve that."

Iheanacho will be eager to turn his fortunes around as he is expected to lead the attack against Athletic Club.

According to Fotmob data, the 27-year-old has struggled to make a meaningful impact in any of Sevilla's four matches so far.

