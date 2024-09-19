MC Mbakara has marked his wedding anniversary with sweet words which he shared on social media

In the post, he noted that she was his lucky charm, his mother, friend and motivator, he promised to spend the day with her

The comedian also shared a collage of their before and now images that sparked reactions among fans

Humour merchant, MC Mbakara, has marked his wedding anniversary with a lovely message to his wife.

The man, who wowed fans with their before and after pictures a few years ago also shared more of the old and new pictures he and his wife took.

According to him, he has no regret getting married to her. He announced that he has been with his partner for 14 years, but they have been married for nine good years.

The picture collage he shared also showed the time they were preparing to get married. They got married traditionally on September 17, 2015 while their white wedding was on 19th September 2015.

MC Mbakara makes promise

In the caption of his post, Mc Mbakara mentioned that he was not going out that day but would stay with her.

He further added that she was free to do all the things she had been fantasizing about with him.

The comedian, who welcomed his fourth child months ago also stated his wife was his lucky charm, his mother, daughter, best friend.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Mc Mbakara. Here are some of the comments below:

@softworkhairs:

"Happy anniversary my people. This your pictures ooo is epic."

@gracie_eni:

"Happy anniversary May the almighty continue to keep your beautiful home."

@rejoice_joyce_john:

"See picture, money god oo."

@anasco_beautyparlour:

"Wawww love sweet ooo, so sweet congratulations lolo we celebrate u."

@strawberrycutefac:

"Happy anniversary my people."

@abysbeautyandskincare:

"Happy Anniversary. May God continue to bless your union."

@bb_queen_makeover:

"Congratulations."

@giftsbytandoh:

"Happy anniversary sir @mcmbakara and mama @lolombakara1, many more years to celebrate."

