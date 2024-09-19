Lady Documents Her Travel Journey as She Leaves Nigeria for United Kingdom, Video Goes Viral
- A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media after relocating to the United Kingdom for greener pastures
- In a video, she documented her journey from the time she was still in Nigeria till she got to her new base
- Social media users did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section and wish her success
A young Nigerian lady's exciting journey to the United Kingdom has captured the attention of social media users.
She shared a video documenting her relocation process, from preparation in Nigeria to arrival in the UK.
Lady overjoyed after relocating abroad
The happy lady couldn't hide her excitement as she finally packed her bags and left the country in search of greener pastures.
Posted by @prissypearl on TikTok, the video chronicled her experience through a series of catchy captions:
"Relocate with me. Visa collection. Party time. Market day. 2 days to go. D-day. Catching flight not feelings. Meal time. Toilet break. Stop over: Istanbul. Boarding the second flight. Destination UK."
The clip revealed her anticipation, excitement, and eventual relief as she settled into her new life in the UK.
Reactions as lady relocates to UK
The TikTok video garnered an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes in the comments section.
Friends, family, and strangers alike celebrated her achievement, acknowledging the courage required for such a strong move.
@chukztony said:
"One day I go join this challenge."
@bantywisee stated:
"I know by is Grace all thing will be possible soon."
@Nurse Favour said:
"Congratulations in Jesus name I will use this sound."
@Dandy Odiete said:
"Big congratulations to you dear. Please is palm oil among your items? was it allowed??"
@LOYAL TEMMY said:
"Congratulations to you. I am the next person in Jesus name Amen."
@Nuwagaba Leon said:
"Congratulations dear l tap on your blessings that my Visa is approved and l travel soon in Jesus's name Amen."
@adiatu kargbo 1 wrote:
"This year by God's power allah will make me use this sound."
Watch the video below:
Nigerian lady packs bags, relocates to Switzerland
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Temi Orekoya, made big progress in both her academic and professional careers as she enrolled for her masters at IMD Business School in Switzerland.
Temi said she already had a positive feeling that her stay in the school was going to be a great time for her.
