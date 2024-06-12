Nigerian movie stars Ini Edo and Ik Ogbonna had their fans in a chokehold after they both went to church together

The thespians, who have been speculated to be in a romantic relationship, stepped out looking stylish

However, Ini Edo has now clarified things between her and her colleague, which has spurred reactions from fans

Nigerian actors, Ik Ogbonna and Ini Edo, are back on the lips of their fans, as fresh video of the duo has just surfaced on the internet.

The duo were initially in the news following Ini Edo's birthday message to the male actor.

Her emotional message to him raised eyebrows, and fans speculated them to be romantically involved.

Are they truly married?

A video that has just surfaced online captures Ini Edo walking majestically with a screen caption that reads:

"Going to church with my hubby."

The above message was accompanied by a love emoji. Shortly, IK Ogbonna was seen walking behind her, and both posed for cute photos.

Ini Edo's confirmation has evoked many reactions from online inlaws, who have been shipping both talented actors for months.

Watch the video here:

On the other hand, Ik Ogbonna's birthday message to the beautiful actress fueled the rumours online. He called her all manner of sweet words, which planted romantic speculations in the minds of their followers.

Reactions trail Ini Edo's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@homarelll:

"Ini Edo x Ik Ogbonna. Beautiful couple."

@mirian_official1:

"I think una say people wey do nyansh no dey marry. Ntoor to you people."

@kylie_ima_:

"I love them together."

@chinenyevaleriee:

"Wait them serious about this marriage thing."

@dokitorsavagexclusive:

"Is this real or film trick."

@peacendabai:

"Wetin be the name of the film."

@ravish_dish:

"Stella Dimokokor gave this news but people didn't believe it. Congratulations."

@chidaughterofthemosthigh:

"Ik is uncomfortable but what do i know."

Ini Edo displays elegance in flamboyant blue dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini Edo displayed her love for fashion in her latest traditional outfit.

The movie star wore a beautiful blue dress blended with coral beads and other accessories.

She appreciated her fans and colleagues who celebrated her on her birthday as she hyped her lovely attire.

