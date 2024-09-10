Big Brother Naija housemate Shaun Okojie and his love interest Wanni caught the attention of many online

The reality TV stars were seen in a brief discussion when the male partner told the female of her body smell

The twin disc jockey reacted as she explained why it was so, triggering massive hot takes on the internet

Big Brother Naija housemate Shaun Okojie and his love interest Wanni - one of the female twins in the house spurred mixed reactions online after a video captured their recent conversation.

The love birds were seen having a light-headed moment in Biggie's lounge when the male told the female that she was smelling.

Wanni, however, replied while noting that her deodorant had finished. The disc jockey went on to tell her sister Handi about the remark Shaun made about her.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Shaun shared a surprising revelation, Wanni days back.

The male model confided in his fellow housemate, Onyeka, that he noticed Wanni's hand had an unusual smell, like urine.

Despite this, Shaun expressed his disbelief and attempted to downplay the incident by suggesting that the odour might have been a mistake on his part, possibly due to his sense of smell.

BBNaija Shaun and Wanni trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@unwokenigerian:

"Shaun is so raw Biko."

@ike_bobo1:

"That means she dey smile for shaun to notice am."

@AdemidunAkintu1:

"Do you listen very well, she started the conversation not even Shaun. Why are you people like this, can you just rest and have a working common sense."

@Handyleema:

"Shaun is that blunt lover. Thank God for SURE deodorants. Biggie should go to the market."

Parrot exposes Shaun and his exes

Meanwhile, Biggie's parrot decided to investigate Shaun's past and reveal the problem with some of his past relationships.

In a video sighted online, all the housemates gathered around the parrot to hear what it had to say.

The bird later said that Shaun's exes have big backsides and added that this takes the peace out of his relationship.

