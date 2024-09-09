A young Nigerian man recently stormed the house of his girlfriend with his male friend to retrieve the wigs he bought for her

This happened after their relationship faced an undisclosed irreconcilable issue that led to a break-up

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their varying opinions

A dramatic scene unfolded at the house of a young Nigerian lady after her boyfriend, accompanied by a friend, arrived to reclaim the wigs he had purchased for her.

The incident happened after their once-bubbling relationship suddenly crashed due to undisclosed issues.

Man takes back gifts he bought for lady

A video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram showed the moment the epic incident unfolded. confrontation on Instagram.

The young man arrived at the lady's house in the company of his friend and they both insisted on taking back the wigs, and eventually leaving with the items.

Reactions as man reclaims wigs

The clip sparked a heated debate among Nigerians in the comments section, with viewers expressing diverse opinions on the matter.

The ex-partner's decision to retrieve the gifts was seen by some as a petty move, while others viewed it as a justified act.

Kelvin_kertz said:

"Reason I’m focused on developing my financial strength so no man will have the chance to do this to my sister."

Kins4real stated:

"Stop dating boys. A gift is a gift. Must you give a woman what you cannot let go of?"

Brah_chvrles said:

"I just dey see "Stop dating boys" but una dey accept gifts from boys."

Gussie_01 said:

"Women saying Stop dating boys, if nah your brother how you go feel?"

Liz_world25_ said:

"I thought a gift is not meant to be retrieved??Or am I missing something? So Na borrow Una Dey borrow Una girlfriends’ gifts?"

Fermented.zobo said:

"This is unacceptable!She should retrieve the gifts she bought for him too."

Man retrieves gifts he bought for girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man got social media talking after going to his girlfriend's house to fetch the TV and decoder he bought for her because they broke up.

The lady could be seen begging the young man to leave the gadgets for her but all she said couldn't change his mind.

