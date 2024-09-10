Biggie's parrot has decided to dig deep into Shaun's past life and reveal what his problem was in some of his past relationships

In a video sighted online, all the housemates gathered round the parrot to hear what it had to say

The bird later said that Shaun's exes have big backsides and added that it was what took the peace away from his relationship

An intriguing and interesting thing happened in the Big Brother Naija house that got the housemates smiling and laughing.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the housemates were seen gathering round Biggie's parrot when it was time for it to speak.

Parrot speaks about Shaun's past lovers.

Source: Instagram

The parrot decided to expose Shaun and his past relationship. According to it, Shaun's past lovers have big backsides. Though, the parrot said that it was not interested in what goes on in the relationship of the housemate, who claimed that Wanni's hand smelled of urine.

Parrot shares Shaun's problem

In the recording, the parrot added that backside was the problem in the housemate's relationship.

The bird explained that as long as there was a big behind, there wouldn't be peace in such kind of relationship. Though it did not state the reason for its utterance.

In the video, Wanni Shaun's love interest, who recently dumped him on the reality show, was laughing when she heard what the parrot said about his exes.

Recall that there has been trouble in Shaun's current ship in the house. His lover and her twin sister had ganged up against him.

Below is the video:

Wanni dumps Shaun, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Big Brother Naija house was not exactly conducive for contestants Shaun and Wanni a few weeks ago as a result of what happened to the two love birds.

The two lovers had a heated argument after their last Saturday night party and have not been able to resolve things. Things got so bad between them that they weren't even talking to each other and couldn't see eye to eye.

While speaking to her sister, Handi, and another housemate, Chizoba, Wanni insisted she was done with Shaun and called him a child.

