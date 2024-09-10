Big Brother Season 9 housemate Shaun Okojie buzzed the internet after a clip of his South African grandmother surfaced

The aged woman dressed in pink urged Nigerians and her countrymen to vote for her grandson on the show

She further noted that her son was a work in progress as she solicited votes, triggering reactions online

Big Brother season 9 housemate Shaun Okojie has attracted the attention of many following a recent update on his social media accounts.

The reality TV star's South African grandmother made a visual post begging her countrymen and Nigerians to vote for her grandson.

BBNaija Shaun’s South African Grandmother called on the support of his fans. Credit: @shaunokojie

Source: Instagram

Tagging Shaun as her beloved, the aged woman noted that it was time for fans and viewers to step up for their favourite and ensure he stayed until the show's end.

The grandma also spoke in her native language, calling on her people to show love and support to their own.

The caption of the video read:

"Yo Mzansi fam, it's time to rise up for your boy Shaun! His gogo says vote for her grandson. A win for Shaun is a W for all! Biggie's house is all about learning and unlearning, and Shaun's making moves. Let's secure the W for him! 🇿🇦 Vote Shaun!"

Watch the video below:

BBNaija Shaun's grandma's video trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_baby_roddyrich:

"We going harder for him."

preciousdimeke:

"Awwwww make Una vote for him oo."

temmie_tops:

"Am for Wanni and Handi, I will vote for Shaun dis week."

maka_sange_aphiwe_amnke:

"Yho she's umXhosa, I'm definitely gonna vote for him..... but im I'm with the Energy Squad."

lelerabs:

"Why did this bring tears to my eyes? Let’s go Southaaaaaa🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦."

1003_eunice:

"Shaunstars please block the noise. Let us focus on voting for shaun."

made_maureen:

"We🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦ppl love this smooth shameless Shaun he’s our bby boy m watching bb bcoz of his pure heart. What he did for Sheggs will never forget the love n support he gave him while Nigerians accuse him of abusing Bella😭 Let’s goooo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦."

nyarkoa56:

"@wanni_twinny fans help your smooth Shaun ❤️since our baby girls are safe ."

immy_dbossess:

"The energy squad lesgoooooooooo❤️❤️our in-law needs us."

All housemates escape eviction

Meanwhile, fans were excited to discover that there would be no eviction on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

It is no news that Big Brother unpaired the housemates, who initially came in as pairs in a surprise twist in the game.

Following Ebuka's announcement, fans took to their timelines to jubilate, as the Big Brother Naija show is unpredictable.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng