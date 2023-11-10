Umenwa Ekene has continued to share different moments from her wedding, which made headlines last weekend

The Nollywood star, in a recent post, took time to applaud her chief bridesmaid and actress Chinenye Nnebe

Umenwa revealed she fasted and prayed for nine days before God gave her the approval to make Chinenye her chief bridesmaid

Nollywood actress Umenwa Ekene has caused another buzz on social media as she shared how she selected her chief bridesmaid.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Umenwa made headlines over her reaction to gospel singer Moses Bliss' presence at her wedding, which took place in Benin City, Edo state.

Umenwa Ekene shares why she picked actress Chinenye Nnebe as her bridesmaid. Credit: ekene_umenwa

Source: Instagram

The actress, in a recent post, revealed she fasted and prayed for nine days before she picked actress Chinenye Nnebe as her chief bridesmaid.

Taking to her social media, Umenwa revealed she wanted the best and her maker chose Chinenye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The newly wedded bride also gushed about her colleague and her good deeds.

An extract from Umenwa's post read:

“Choosing a maid of honour was something I tried doing on my own but it didn’t work because it was never God’s will, then I went into 9 days Novena prayers and fasting (because I wanted the best) and Jesus told me, stand still, let me select the best for you."

People react as Umenwa Ekene shares how she picked her chief bridesmaid

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

sonia_uche:

"Ekene, it all made sense at the end. I was amazed at her strength too. Take your flowers."

makvee_production:

"She was the best decision u maid.. I was amazed when I saw ur maid of honor I just GOD is with u.. best choice ever."

gee4gifty____:

"She really really tried I swear.... she carried it on her head like it was her biological sister’s wedding..... she was looking all for you. She really outdid herself and I’m sure she no go try am again."

asoebiafrica:

"A very sweet girl! If you watch her vlogs, you’ll love her even more."

deeaustin06:

"She did the job with everything in her like it was her own biological sister’s wedding."

Father Ugwu and Ekene Umenwa's bestie exchange words online

Legit.ng recall reporting that Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu slammed Deacon Famous, Ekene Umenwa's 'bestie'after sharing his opinion on controversial embrace with Moses Bliss.

Deacon Famous told Father Ugwu to stay off social media and focus on God.

This was after Ugwu criticised the gospel singer for failing to call the bride to order.

Source: Legit.ng