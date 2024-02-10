Nigerian actress Ekene Umenwa announced her relocation to the United Kingdom with her husband

The movie star turned to social media to inform her fans and followers as she bid farewell to Nigeria

She posted images of herself on the plane with other passengers, encouraging peeps with her good news

Following their recent nuptial vows, Nigerian actress Ekene Umenwa and her husband have announced their impending move to the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng previously reported that Ekene heated up the internet with the events of her wedding day and her excitement towards gospel singer Moses Bliss, who made a guest appearance.

Ekene Umenwa and her husband leave Nigeria for United Kingdom. Credit: @ekene_ umenwa

Source: Instagram

The actress recently informed her fans and followers of the new developments in her life.

Sharing pictures of herself on the airplane, she warmly expressed her joy and thanked God for granting her every wish.

She encouraged peeps to be steadfast in their faith in God, stressing the significance of having a genuine and repentant heart.

She wrote:

“I HELD THE HANDS OF GOD AND HE GAVE ME EVERYTHING HIS CHILDREN DESERVE. Hold GOD PLEASE. with a sincere and contrite heart and you will have the life you desire through him amen. I have relocated in peace, make una stay well oh .”

See her post below

Netizens react to Ekene Umenwa’s transit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bella_ebinum:

"You are so right if only people know the peace, blessings and joy that comes from faithful serving the most high God. He is the only one that is all-sufficient God meaning the only one that can satisfy all your need.

"No one can satisfy all their needs only if they realize that it is only God that can do that and summit to him totally. And when there is a casting down there will be a lifting up for the children of God who faithfully serve and hold on to him."

walteranga:

"Na him dey snap @kleanson_concept i know him angles."

kleanson:

"Stay safe sweetheart.. Iji awele."

benitaonyiuke

"Where you dey go ? Buy gala ooo."

