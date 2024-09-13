Nigerian actress Lolade Okusanya sparked massive reactions online after she surprisingly shared clips from her wedding

The Ijakumo actress secretly got married and decided to share pictures and videos on her birthday

She apologized to her social media followers for not publicizing it and answered a couple of questions that might linger

Nigerian actress Lolade Okusanya shocked social media users when she announced her big day to the world.

Lolade, popular for her unique role in Toyin Abraham's movie Ijakumo and her story-telling prowess, posted clips and pictures from her wedding ceremony.

The thespian, who secretly got married to the love of her life, shared happy memories from her wedding on her birthday.

Lolade shares clips from wedding

Lolade paired the beautiful pictures with a lengthy caption explaining why she has been away from social media and adding that planning a wedding is such a big deal.

The Ijakumo star's page was bombarded with questions from her social media followers, which she attended to.

Lolade wrote:

"1. Why is she not on a ring? The denomination of church and their policies. Secondly, We took our pictures a day before the D Day so that we’d not have to be rushing to snap pictures on the day. "

2. Why did she wear sam eipele with otehrs in the introduction videos?… First off… It’s my day, I can do anything🤪😎. Secondly, the vendor disappointed so my mom said… ‘Wear this one, it’s fine too. Nothing must spoil your mood today oo’😂 (I love that woman🥹🥰)"

See full posts here:

See another post here:

How fans reacted to Lolade's marriage

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@asoebiafrica:

"Thank God oh! Now i can have my men to myself 😂😂😂 congratulations."

@hajia_mariam_abisola:

"I swear I don't believe her."

@honeytubby:

"Happy birthday superstar, the rock on your finger tho."

@sesangram:

"Congratulations werey😂 (cos there’s no way I won’t be at your wedding!!) Happy birthday to the f*cking love of my life."

@debbie_shokoya:

"Happy Birthday Sweetie."

@mrnollywoodng:

"You want to keeeee people with confusion."

Ijakumo actress Lolade Okusanya rants bitterly

Meanwhile, actress Lolade Okusanya, in a video, complained about how hard it is to be a responsible, independent woman.

The Ijakumo star made it clear that if she got a hold of a man, she would not only date but marry him.

The actress went further to make it clear that her mum's preaching independence to her as a woman is her major problem.

