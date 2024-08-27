Kanayo O Kanayo has also jumped on the trending 'Just Give Me My Money' Challenge on social media

The veteran was spotted with some of his colleagues in the video who cheered each other during the challenge

However, Kanayo's reaction after his colleagues refused to cheer and clap for him during the challenge left people laughing

Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo, aka Nnayi Sacrifice, is the latest celebrity to join the viral 'Just Give Me My Money' Challenge.

Recall that actor Charles Okocha and his family members recently participated in the challenge.

Kanayo makes colleagues clap and cheer for him during challenge.

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by actress Chizzy Alichi, Kanayo was spotted with junior colleagues Ijagbemi Olokesina Peters, Grace Obi and Nneoma at what looked like a movie set.

The video showed the veteran actor's colleagues cheering and clapping as they each took turns participating in the challenge.

However, when Kanayo's turn came, they all remained silent and refused to cheer and clap for him, stirring a reaction from the actor as they were forced to acknowledge him.

Sharing the funny video on her Instagram page, Chizzy Alichi in a caption wrote:

"Small challenge wey others they do, e reach our turn uncle @kanayo.o.kanayo decided to turn us to sacrifice."

Watch video as Kanayo jumps on 'Just Give Me My Money' Challenge

Netizens react Kanayo jumps on Challenge

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

princeugo_:

"Obedience is better Dan sacrifice."

cruisewithjoe:

"Una no for clap na."

lindylove13:

"Una no know Una mate?"

hannahcyril:

"Cooperation is a must."

kizzdebbie:

"Small challenge baba wan turn am to sacrifice."

pretty_uchayy:

"Na once nnayi humble us."

onyensocinema:

"Next time you must clap even before his turn.. LoL."

richi.ee7:

"Okayyyyyy u think say na play play."

mc_futurize:

"If nah this kind of money abeg nor give me oh."

