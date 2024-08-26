Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist Israel Adesnaya has been in the country for about five days now

Recall that the 35-year-old lost his UFC 305 middleweight title fight to South African champion Dricus Du Plessis

However, a new video making the rounds across socials saw him speaking about Lagos babes in a manner that did not please many

Nigerian ladies were not excited to hear what Israel Adesanya, a Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, had to say about them.

The professional fighter arrived in Lagos with his family a few days after he lost the middleweight title fight against South African Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305.

Israel Adesanya incurs wrath after what he said about Lagos babes. Credit: @stylebender

Source: Instagram

According to him, Lagos babes are doing unnecessary "shakara." Israel maintained that he's aware most of them are into 'hookups' yet are forming to be saints. He advised ladies to smile more and be nice.

Many Nigerina ladies found his comment rather derogatory, as they wondered what could have warranted such.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video here:

Isreal's video spurs reactions online

Here is how some netizens reacted to the video:

@lami_____7:

"Not all girls are kobo kobo."

@tahyooo:

"feminist go commot cloth for your body today."

@officialsexynorah:

"Na by force to say hi."

@segungramm:

"You don jam agbako!"

@oriyomiluqman:

"Haaa Style bender don’t bend your career for this your rubbish yarn."

@Timmynaijaa:

"Nigerian women are coming for you, dey play. I Just Dey Waka Pass."

@1niye:

"Sharap we date ur father not u."

@moreover_barbie:

"My baddies don reject the werey."

Nigerian lady shuns hook up

A Nigerian lady has inspired people on TikTok after she was seen moulding blocks in Asaba, Delta state.

In a viral video, the lady said that she is a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko and that she moulds blocks to support her parents.

A kind man who saw her doing the hard job gifted her N100k, which made her shed tears of joy.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng