Nollywood actress Onyi Alex was robbed recently, as her car was destroyed and all her expensive belongings were taken.

The movie star took to social media to share how devastated she was about the entire unfortunate incident.

Onyi Alex robbed on her way to a movie location Credit: @onyiialexx

Source: Instagram

The movie star shared a video of the damage to her car, as all her windows were smashed to pieces.

Onyi revealed that all the reasonable things in her car were taken, including her wigs and costumes for the shoot she was going for.

In the clip shared on her Instagram story, she revealed:

"Got robbed yesterday; the robbers left with my wigs and costumes for the shoot and emptied my car. In all, I give thanks to the Almighty for life."

