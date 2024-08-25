The dead of movie producer Sharon Okpamen has been announced by her colleague, Stanley Ontop in a social media post

The deceased died during childbirth, she was in a coma after giving birth before she finally passed on

The news sparked reactions from fans who wrote tributes to the departed in the comment section

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning once again as a young movie producer, Sharon Okpamen, has reportedly died.

In a post shared by her colleague on Instagram, Stanley Ontop, said that Okpamen died during childbirth.

According to him, the filmmaker was from the Edo entertainment industry, she was an entrepreneur and humanitarian.

A fan known as Prince Selena Small chop commented under Stanley Ontop's post that Okpamen was in coma after childbirth, but she didn't make it out alive.

How fans reacted to the sad news

Reactions have trailed the death of the producer. Here are some of the comments below:

@qclothierunik_new:

"After they will ask what does women bring to the table we bring our life."

@odogwumaximus1:

"This is what women bring to the table. respect them.'

@bodyworkbyamy_haven:

"Hmmmn so sad RIP and someone dared to make childbirth look like it’s no big deal! Asking siiillllyyy questions about choosing btw a friend whose been shot and a wife in labor…. if you like nor marry well… i just dey vex ! Ah! why should anyone loose their life when trying to give life ?"

@vivsdadiva_adadioramma:

"And a certain man is in another location with his hommie that got shot. Rip Sharon. No woman deserves to die during childbirth."

@estherigbavboa:

"And someone was shouting they will go visit their homeboy first. God abeg

@oyon_chiamaka_loveth:

"Twitter men said they would leave they wife in labour to be with they homeboy cos given birth is very easy."

@jayden_vickyy's:

"Any man who has been beside a woman that got pregnant and delivered the baby will never look at women the same way again. That's why only unmarried men ask what women bring to the table, once you marry, you see what a virtuous female brings, and it is beyond what a calculator can calculate."

