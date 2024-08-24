A lot of old women who attended the 2024 August Meeting decided to participate in a dancing competition

The song they chose was none other than Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche', a classic released in 1983

The song became very popular in 2024 after skit maker, Brain Jotter used it to perform a funny dance

A group of Nigerian women joined Brain Jotter's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge and the video is trending on TikTok.

The women were at their 2024 August Meeting when they decided not to be left behind in the challenge which trended for many weeks.

The women danced to Mike Ejeagha's gwo gwo gwo ngwo during an August meeting. Photo credit: TikTok/Brain Jotter and @remzfoods.

It was, in fact, a dancing competition, and the women chose Mike Ejagha's classic song, 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche'.

The song was released in 1983, but it became massively popular in 2024 thanks to skit maker, Brain Jotter who used it for a funny dance.

During the dancing competition, one of the women stood out among the rest as she was more aggressive with her dancing moves.

The video was posted by @remzfoods who said she was attending an August meeting for the first time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as women dance at August Meeting

@M_i_s_s said:

"My mummy went for august meeting and didn’t come back healthy. Immediately sickness started and she died."

@Solomon_lil_baby said:

"Chemist when Dey their area go too sell aboniki today."

@Makas Craft said:

"I’m sure this song reminds them of their youthful days. Even Daddy mike Ejeagha go be like Davido for them."

@Ellamillicent said:

"Make una tell my mama make she go sit down ooh I no wan hear my leg for night."

@Mark Christopher said:

"I love seeing our mothers happy, God keep all mothers healthy and alive amen."

