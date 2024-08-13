Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is the woman of the moment as her friends and colleagues go all out to celebrate her as she turns a new age

Several Nollywood stars, including filmmaker Funke Akindelem, Sarah Martins, Chizoba Nwokoye, and Egbenya Christabel, all gifted Destiny Etiko over N15m

The actress alerted the public to the good fortune she received from her friends and colleagues with screenshots of the cash gift alerts on her page

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been trending across Nigerian social media platforms. Many netizens have been left stunned by how the movie star was celebrated by her friends, colleagues, and family members on her 35th birthday.

The actress has peppered her social media page and her fans with numerous screenshot images of the hundreds of bank alerts she got from her friends and colleagues as birthday presents.

Actress Funke Akindele, Sarah Martins and several others have gifted Destiny Etiko over N15m as her 35 birthday present. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/@destinyetiko/@officialsarahmartins

Names of celebs that gifted Destiny Etiko

Some of the most famous people who gifted Destiny Etiko cash for her birthday included the famous Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele, actresses Chizoba Nwokkoye, Egbenya Christabel, Sarah Martins, and Jennifer Benjamin, CEO of Lekki Luxury Cars, Queen Adanma Collections, Amgray Logistics, and several others.

At the last count, the total cash gift, according to the screenshot shared by the actress, stood at 15,712,774.

This is not the first time Destiny Etiko has been extensively blessed with cash gifts by her friends and colleagues.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Etiko got over N6m and other gifts during her birthday in 2023.

Here are some of the screenshots below:

Screenshot of Sarah Martins cash gift:

Here's how much Chizoba Nwokoye gifted Etiko:

Reactions trail Destiny Etiko's numerous cash gifts

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the numerous cash gifts:

@officialsarahmartins:

"Deserve even more my friendship. Happy birthday."

@empressjudas:

"I want to be your pet daughter ma."

@b_bona_official:

"A classic case of the rich gets richer.... 😂😂😂 Happy birthday pretty."

@citizen_stev:

"The rich blessing the rich."

@obyy_4christ:

"Reason for all this gifts is because she shows up for people too. She always gifts her friends too👏..."

@kadivest.clothing:

"This is how you celebrate people when they are alive 🙈🙈 not a queen was born like us."

@amuchececilia:

"Happy birthday my dear sister. But all this credit alert wey you dey show us,Na waiting you want us to do."

@cutybela:

"I dey calculate am for u."

@happyspcial:

"Mama abeg no give us BP."

@christabelegbenya:

"Baby girl you deserve more than this, you heart is so beautiful and pure I can’t wait to show you the real love. Just manage this little token you know every every love you big."

