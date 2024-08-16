Actress Destiny Etiko looked excited as she rocked Burberry leggings and jacket over a white long-sleeve shirt

She blended her attire with classy white sneakers and a portable pink handbag as she moved to the rhythm of the music

The movie star flaunted her hair and did not care about how some social media users were castigating her dress sense

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko became the talk on netizens' lips as she wore Burberry leggings and a jacket which she combined with a white long-sleeve shirt.

Destiny Etiko gets harsh comments over her dress sense. Image credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress, who celebrated her 35th birthday on August 12, combined her attire with a fancy pink bag and white sneakers that gave her a flamboyant look.

She showed excitement as she flaunted her luxurious black hair and moved her body to Celine Dion's I'm Alive.

Her exquisite sunglasses and mild makeup gave her away as she displayed various angles of her outfit.

However, a blogger @codedblog_ ignited comments about the movie star's outfit in a cryptic post and other netizens joined to criticise her fashion sense.

Watch Destiny Etiko's outfit below:

Reactions to Destiny Etiko's outfit

Several netizens have shared their take on the actress' outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@qweenveevian:

"Na her destiny."

@omalicious_fabrics:

"Because she is investing yes! Everyone must not throw money away just to impress you."

@b_baronex:

"It's not about designers, there are cheap and classy clothes u can wear."

@ifeoma_chi_nwanyi:

"In Judy's defense she no get money, plus she and her are going through it sapa, so I no blame am."

@queenbb167:

"It’s well some people's destiny is not to have a good sense of fashion."

@ifeomaswt:

"Destiny dem dey call you."

@nancysoma99:

"Keep crying on top of another person's money. Leave her alone... Abi she dey complain give you?"

@pinkwaps22:

"Leave her alone. As long as she is not naked."

@be.ck3379:

"It's in her destiny."

Destiny Etiko stuns in a birthday outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Destiny celebrated a new age and it was an opportunity for her to show off her love for breathtaking outfits.

The beautiful celebrant rocked an exquisite dress with sequins and rhinestones, and she combined it with a gorgeous hat.

She described herself as charming and prayed for laughter, blessings, and endless opportunities on her special day.

Source: Legit.ng