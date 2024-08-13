Eniola Badmus has shared lovely facial images of how she looked while she had not lost weight and after her weight loss

In the images shared, she showed only her face and praised herself as a baddie when she was fat and slim

The photos generated reactions from her fans as they shared their hot takes in the comments section

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has wowed fans with her before and after pictures which she shared on social media.

The movie star, who embarked on a weight loss journey a few years ago, gushed over herself and called the two slides baddies.

Eniola Badmus shares before and after pictures of her looks. Photo credit@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

According to Tinubu's die hard fan, she embraced the two sides she shared as they are both great.

Fans of the actress also took to the comments section to gush over her great looks in the two slides. While some others struggled to pick sides between the two pictures posted.

See the post here:

How fans reacted Eniola's post

Reactions have trailed the lovely pictures shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@theonlychigul:

"We are coming to raid the closet."

@isbae_u:

"Love you paaaaa."

@moji_mohips_oyetayo:

"Bad Badder Baddest."

@olaidehair:

"Beautiful woman."

@temi_topen:

"No!! the first slide is baddo, the 2nd is the baddie."

@princessmary.kaego:

"Only the flitter make it different."

@lolarsfinesse:

"I lovee you sis."

@haybest_stiches:

"Make I no talk. Before DSS go day look for me."

@timmykmacnicol:

"You look stunning beautiful."

@hadassaholadele:

"Always love you momma the vibes can never be changed."

Source: Legit.ng