It's week three in the Big Brother Naija season 9 house, and things are beginning to get clearer, especially ships

Evicted housemates Chinne and Nne, the aunt and niece pair, had their interview with Ebuka, and she spilled juicy details about the house.

She explained the dynamics of the ships and how many of those coupled up are interested in others outside their relationships

Chinne, one half of the aunt and niece pair, buzzed the intent after she made some shocking revelations about relationships in the Big Brother Naija season 9 house.

It will be recalled that the duo was evicted from the show last Sunday after the former custodians, Streeze, voted them out of the bottom four pairs.

Chinne says Ozee lieks her. Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial, @ebuka

Source: Instagram

However, during their interview with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a conversation arose about the relationship in the house, and Chinena was ready to divulge details.

"Anita likes Ozee" - Chinne

According to her, although Anita, one of the current Head of House, is in a ship with Topher, she does have eyes for Ozee from the Mbadiwe pair.

Sadly, Ben, who seems to be with Chizoba from the Chekas pair, also has eyes for Anita. She stunned views more when he revealed that Ozee had eyes for her.

Watch the video here:

Chinen spurs reactions online

Chinne's revelation has sparked many reactions on social media. See some thoughts belowL

@julift_:

"Ozee is having eyes for meee."

@chigbobembem:

"Chizoba is not up to Ben’s standard? My sisters has honestly suffered."

@officialdrcherry:

"Thank God this Auntie is out of my screen biko... Which yeye Ozee is having eyes for you ke?"

@strawberries_698:

"Forget what you see on the screen there is a whole different perception in that house. You would be surprised at the amount of things we don’t know."

@maltidajames:

"Ben that looks like a straw."

@temifunmi_t3:

"Ebuka no b good person."

@stefinyyy:

"Aunty na lie, you’re the one that likes Ozee."

Housemates nab Chinwe and Zion ‘getting down’ in bathroom

The BBNaija house was recently buzzing with excitement over the actions of the Zinwe pair, Chinwe and Zion.

The housemates nabbed the couple ‘getting down’ in the bathroom, and videos made the rounds online.

Netizens had hilarious things to say about the housemates' reactions to Zion and Chinwe in the bathroom.

Source: Legit.ng