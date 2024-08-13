Destiny Etiko has marked her birthday in special way by singing and praising her God with Moses Bliss song

In the recording she was also seen in tears, and she also spoke in tongues in appreciation to her maker

The video sparked reactions among her fans as they shared their hot takes in the comments section

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has sparked reactions after a video of how she marked her birthday surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress marked her 35th birthday on Monday, August 12, 2024 and shared some lovely pictures to celebrate her milestone.

Destiny Etiko worships God on birthday. Photo credit @destinyetikoofficial/@mosesbliss

In a video making the rounds, the movie act, who loves putting her curves on display, was seen in tears as she worshipped and thanked God on her birthday.

Destiny Etiko speaks in tongues

The film star, who visited Ita Giwa months ago, was also heard speaking in tongues as she worshipped God.

She appreciated God for making it possible to see another birthday in good health. Etiko continued to worship God while Moses Bliss' song 'Daddy wey Pamper” was playing in the background.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Etiko's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Destiny Etiko worshipping God. Here are some of the comments below:

@yemi.goke:

"So she set camera, she con play song, she con dey cry and record herself worshipping and finally con post am dey play."

@wedding_hub_official1:

"Destiny Etiko the Destiny Etiko Weldon ma."

@gospel_gist_official:

"Omo she dey seriously cry oooo, Just praying that she will change. Happy Birthday Actress Destiny."

@gospel_gist_official:

"This is a really a revival ."

@asherqueen_jamesversion:

"I don't get this things some people kk you get the divine obedience to pray and then in the midst of such you set camera to record it all to post it the latter to really depict what exactly pls,hmmmmm... happy birthday to her though."

@kc_kingsley_official:

"Hallelujah, has she totally changed."

@ceci_naturalshairsalon:

"God abeg come ooo."

@iceforthegram:

"She’s doing her job,that’s all."

@great_niphy:

"Can someone ask me why exactly am I laughing."

@mevenasplace:

"No be this one dem buy car for allegedly abi no be you ? Anyways make I join in the trend ni oooo. Happy birthday."

@ministerfavourtina:

"More grace of God upon you."

