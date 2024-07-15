Actress Eniola Badmus has continued to show support for President Bola Tinubu before and after the 2023 elections

She shared a video of the politician having dinner with the members of the 10th House of Representatives

Several netizens reminded her about the economic hardship of some Nigerians and noted that the president's dinner was insensitive

Some Nigerians came for Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, after she posted a video of President Bola Tinubu having dinner with some members of the House of Representatives headed by Tajudeen Abbas.

Nigerians react as Eniola Badmus shares dinner moments of some politicians. Image credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

In the video, the politicians walked into Aso Rock Villa, where the dinner was held, and they exchanged banters with the president.

They took their seats in the well-organised hall where plates and bottled water were set on the tables.

The former Speaker of the House and current Chief of Staff to Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, was present as he observed the happenings in the hall.

Though the occasion was pleasant to the attendees, it was displeasing to many netizens who stated that the movie star and other people in power were being inconsiderate.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Eniola's video

Check out some of the reactions to Eniola's video below:

@olaniran_taiwo_enitan:

"It's saddening watching this type of video. People are dying and our government doesn’t care. No changes."

@lasisi198:

"God bless you ma, pls bless me Aunty Eniola."

@masafi90:

"The old cargos tormenting the citizens."

@bosskid447:

"But what exactly is giving these people minds to post this kind of video in these critical times? Is the fear of God that expensive to buy?"

@zeman_sigma:

"Imagine all these visionless leaders that can not fix ordinary power problems in Nigeria. Nonsense people celebrating corrupt old men in Agbada."

@nifty122:

"Nigeria will be better, let's just keep praying."

@brodarashidi:

"They’re dining when people are dying it’s well but nothing in this world is forever."

@bigpsamy22:

"Will this dinner reduce the cost of things in the market?"

@haybest_stiches:

"You're happy as this country be like this?"

TikTok asks Eniola to beg Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok user had lamented the poor state of the economy, which has affected the prices of foodstuff, including eggs.

She shared a video calling on the attention of Eniola to help speak to President Tinubu since she is close to him.

The lady said she wasn't resorting to insults and that she was only appealing to Eniola to consider others.

