Actor Duro Micheal has made a video after undergoing a successful surger to amputate one of his legs

In the recording, he thanked those who came to his aid and begged for film roles in order to be able to sustain himself and his family

The actor noted that he was still fit to resume on location, and he told his fans not to mind the leg he has lost

Nollywood actor, Duro Micheal, has stated that he was ready to resume his acting career after losing one of his legs.

The actor had cried out for help a few months ago after falling ill. However, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin came to his rescue and paid for his medical expenses that led to one of his legs being amputated.

Duro Micheal begs for movie role after recovery. Photo credit @duromicheal

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, he was seen begging moviemakers for roles. According to him, he was fit to resume work despite losing one leg.

Duro Micheal make promises

The amputated actor was asked to show his fans some actions just to ensure that he could go back to the make film industry again.

He did and was applauded for it. He also showed the part of the leg that was cut off, and appreciated those who stayed with him during his ordeal.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video made by the actor who lost his leg

Reactions have trailed Duro Micheal's video. Here are some of the comments below:

@Maazi Bishop:

"Chai what a life."

@user903301881024:

"Jesus what happen to his leg."

@Sharon Brown:

"Ooh my God."

@Blessing:

"Quick recovery in Jesus name amen."

@comzy:

"Oh my God."

@THE SON:

"May God come through for you sir.

@Sufficient Simon:

"Chai! one of our best actors. More strength sir."

@superior170:

"The way nollywood the abandoned their own eyaaa kia."

@VickyOmah:

"This is really emotional, instead of begging for money, God will see you through Sir."

@Princess ugo:

"This nollywood is something else."

Source: Legit.ng