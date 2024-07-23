Singer Davido shared one of the things he was not good at as he graced an event organised by CIG Motors

The Feel crooner earlier said that he has an intention to start a car-hailing company in the country

His statement about his inability to park a car got mixed reactions online as some people felt the information was not needed

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has gotten the attention of netizens after he spoke about his inability to park a car.

Davido shares the challenge of driving his car. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The Unavailable crooner was at an event organised by CIG Motors and he was grateful for the partnership with the company.

At the event earlier, he revealed his desire to set up a car-hailing company nationally and internationally.

While he did not share when he intended to start the business, some of his fans advised him to start from Osun state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After he opened up on his inability to park a car, some netizens wondered why he was sharing the information because they felt it was irrelevant. However, some people defended the Grammy nominee.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Davido's statement

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments to Davido's statement below:\

@positivebondship:

"He's just an open book, Love him or Hate him.... your business."

@misschidel:

"You don’t know how to park your car. So what should we now do, to help you and park the car or what? Always capping nonsense."

@a_girl_like_jess:

"Na poor people hate David pass."

@big__gad:

"This why I hate this guy cho cho cho all the time, bro I thought you would get better after you married but it getting worse day by day."

@chikaodi__

"So much hate on the comment section. The thing y'all want from this guy I never know."

@zeeebliss:

"Make poor man children start to dey cry for comment section now."

@sweetylyx_official:

"The amount of “Wetin concern me” in the comment section is ridiculous, someone is conversing you’re saying his chochocho is too much? They paid this guy to talk!"

Davido reacts to crashed crypto coin

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reacted to the pandemonium he stirred in the Cryptocurrency market.

It was reported that on May 29, the former DMW boss launched a meme coin, which runs on the Solana blockchain.

However, a few hours after that, the market value of his coin depreciated, leading to several calls outs, which he has addressed.

Source: Legit.ng