Ibrahim Chatta has shared his belief about generational wealth in a post that went viral on social media

According to him, having rich parents does not mean the children will also be rich as he dishes out advice to the youths

The actor added that he left home at 17 despite having rich parents so he can hustle and make it on his own

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has sparked a debate about parents not having rich kids in a post that has gone viral.

According to him, having rich parents does not automatically mean the children will also be as rich as their parents.

Ibrahim Chatta speaks about wealth. Photo credit @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

The movie act, who own a film village, noted that most youths don't w like working again, but they rely on their parents' money.

Ibrahim Chatta shares experience

In the video, the actor, who linked up with Toyin Abraham months ago, explained that he came from a wealthy family, but he ran way from home when he was just 17 years old.

He noted that he left to hustle on his own. Speaking further, Ibrahim Chatta added that if the son of a wealthy man is not careful, he might be the one to ruin his father's name.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the video made by Chatta

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@1000_wunna:

"How about bill gate pinkin."

@abiolanhl:

"This one no concern ambani oo."

@yakuboni:

"100% for baba mi."

@eddysland33:

"Wise man."

@fabondred:

"Money pass money motivational speaker."

@holamilekan_abefe:

"Does this words reach Messi and Ronaldo Pikin too. Ur just for we Nigerian."

@searching_news_:

"Na why Davido they hustle."

@victor.2024.001:

"It depends on wetin your papa leave oo. Dangote pikin no fit poor laye ."

@blessing____freaky:

"That's not true. If your father is poor you might also be poor!!! If you work hard you might be rich. Take zlatan as case study... but you see those rich men they have plan for their children. Na only poor man be bad boys according to ZIatan son."

@skushi_ex:

"Real."

