Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) had reacted to the claims that he was extorting money from people by selling soap and other spiritual items at exorbitant prices.

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy was accused of selling his spiritual products at a price beyond the reach of the masses and his church members.

In his reactions to the allegation, Fufeyin said that he was surprised that his name was all over the internet. He said that the soap people were shouting about was still under production, though it has been approved by NAFDAC.

Fufeyin slam haters

In the video, he slammed his haters and told them to dissipate the energy used in dragging him to worry about the problems in Nigeria.

The philanthropist also stated that they should use their energy to cater for the poor, which was a good cause.

The clergy labelled his haters as ignorant people.

Prophet Fufeyin's video sparks reactions from fans

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@prettybecky___:

"Please he doesn't sell the one that clears Gbese? I'm owing palmpay 2m."

@dilligent001:

"But if we go Alfa side them go say na juju."

@haykaydonald:

"He said a lot of nothing important."

@um_fabz:

"Churches should start paying Tax since they now a business center. I wish we have sensible leaders."

@kentro_rkg:

"My pastor, how much is sportybet soap?"

@itzchachacappy:

"Sir J this ur Tshirt go far oooo."

@Rhude X Lamborghini:

@mc_warri001:

"E choke."

@its_tegadominic:

"lol vdm don shake papa.'

@mc_yannist:

"Madam go sell your own the man dey hustle allow him. Face politicians with public funds."

Source: Legit.ng