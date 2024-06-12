Quiz: Who is Timini Egbuson 'Nollywood bad boy?' Test your knowledge about his love life and career
New generation actor Timini Egbuson has taken over from his seniors like Jim Iyke in the game, earning him the tag 'Nollywood Bad Boy.' But how well do you know Timini? Do you know Timini has a superstar sibling in Nollywood? What do you know about his relationship status? Put your knowledge to test about Timini's personal life, career, relationship, and even some fun trivia in our exclusive quiz!
Instruction: Choose the correct answer!
What you need to know about about Timini's career, love life, others:
- Meet Timin's friend Efe Irele who recently marked 17 years of friendship with actor
- How a lady leaked her private chat with Timini after linking up with him at a club
- What Timini said about breaking out of lover body stereotype
- Timini named 2023 highest-grossing actor
- What Timini said about Unilag girls
- What Timini said about his relationship
- The bigger actor between Timini and Zubby Michael
- Timini speaks about his parents' separation
- Timin and his sister get matching tattoos
- Fun moment Timini stepped out with senior colleague RMD
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng