"No Shame": Lady's Leaked Chat with Timini Egbusun after Meeting in Club Goes Viral, People React
- A Nigerian lady has been dragged online after leaking her WhatsApp conversation with popular actor, Timini Egbusun
- The screenshot showed that she double texted him before he replied and this made netizens drag her on TikTok
- However, the lady fired back at netizens in the comments and asked them if they wanted his mobile number
A Nigerian lady's WhatsApp conversation with popular Nigerian actor, Timini Egbusun, has sparked massive reactions online.
The happy lady shared the chat via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views from netizens.
Lady dragged over chat with Timini
In the chat shared via her official TikTok account @chadwick_juliette, it was revealed that the lady double texted the actor before getting her first reply.
She first greeted him and when he didn't respond, she sent another message saying 'hello' to get his attention.
The actor finally replied 'hello' and in her response, she sent a photo she took with the actor at a club to remind him about the moment they met.
Juliette shared the chat online but her caption on the post made her receive a heavy backlash from netizens.
"How it started vs how it ended. Una celeb dey my DM. I go soon craze o," she wrote.
This did not sit well with some netizens who insisted that she had no right to say Timini was 'in her DM' since she even had to double text him before he replied.
Reactions trail lady's leaked chat with Timini
Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the post.
@Mobolaa_boye said:
"As long as you texted him first and sent that picture, Ion care. Na famz you dey famz."
@Ebukaofanambra said:
"Dem Dey cuss you for instagram o, even timini sef Dey under the comment Dey cuss you you don cast."
@Ogechi From Today reacted:
"How we wan take believe u say na him number true true?"
@Omo Toyosi reacted:
"Una go just Dey waste opportunity. He fit no text you again after this post."
@becky said:
"Una no Dey shame and I believe say you get babe ohh."
@Faith wrote:
"The caption no match the chat you post o."
@hopeful said:
"I first talk am say this Benin way timini come so, na cast e come cast. because what is this."
@Joy added:
"What if he blocks you if he sees this ehn baby. Something you’ll hold tight and keep to yourself. I’m jealous tho."
See the post below:
