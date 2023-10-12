A clip of Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson and her brother Timini getting the same tattoo has surfaced on social media

In the clip, the two were seen in a salon with a white man who was to make the lovely artwork for the siblings

After finishing the body art for the two of them, they displayed the beautiful work and took pictures of their tattoos

Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson and her brother Timini have shown how much they love each other. The two of them were spotted recently in the same saloon.

They were there to do a lovely pattern on their wrist, which turned out well. Timini posted the video of their visit on his social media.

Dakore Egbuson and Brother Timini Get matching Tattoos Photo Credit @_timini/@dakoreea

A white guy made Dakore and Timini's tattoo

A white guy with long flowing hair attended to the two movie makers in the clip. He welcomed Dakore with a warm hug before asking her to pick the seat she preferred.

Timini said in the video that it was his first time getting a matching tattoo, and his sister responded that they should go ahead with the body art.

See the video of their visit here:

Fans react to the video of Dakore and Timini getting the same body art

Netizens have reacted to the video of the two thespians in the salon. Many gushed over their relationship. Here are some of the comments.

@official Ere:

"I love their relationship."

@PEEP HERE:

"They have a good relationship."

@yall_call_me_anita:

"That is how it should be."

@Adaorajoy:

"Are they real siblings??"

@abigailkponton:

"yes oo, this is adorable."

@jossyworld0:

"This is what i call love."

@dorcas_d_s

"MY crush with his sister."

@just_larryyyy:

"Why are you not showing your face in the video."

@ayanbaba_:

"This is so adorable, i love their relationship."

