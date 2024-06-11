Global site navigation

Efe Irele Pens Deep Birthday Message To Timini, Celebrates 17 Years Friendship: "Make Una Marry"
Celebrities

Efe Irele Pens Deep Birthday Message To Timini, Celebrates 17 Years Friendship: "Make Una Marry"

by  Eniola Lasaki
  • The internet has been thrown into an emotional state following Efe Irele's birthday message to her best friend
  • The versatile actress celebrated her colleague and best friend, Timi, in grad style through her official Instagram page
  • Her message has attracted tons of social media users who have proceeded to ship the duo for marriage

Talented Nollywood thespians Timini and Efe Irele stole the spotlight after the latter posted a sweet birthday message for the actor.

Recall that Timi Egbuson clocked 37 on Monday, June 10, 2024, and received many congratulatory messages from his fans, family and colleagues.

Efe Irele celebrates Timini on his 37th.
Actress Efe Irele shared an emotional message to celebrate Timini's birthday. Credit: efeirele
Source: Instagram

However, one of the celebratory messages stood out. It was that of his best friend, Efe Irele, who has publicly identified as his best friend. She not only celebrated his birthday but also their friendship of 17 years.

Are they best friends or lovers?

Their fans seem to think there is more to their friendship, and some have even suggested they get married as they both seem to get along so well.

In her lengthy message, she expressed gratitude for their friendship and promised to have his back till infinity.

See Efe's post here:

Recall that Timi was recently in the news after a chat between the actor and a lady he had met at the club leaked online. Fans dragged the lady for double-texting the actor before he could respond to her.

Netizens react to Efe's birthday message to Timini

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@dakoreea:

"Where did you get that last picture though?"

@_timini:

"Love you friend, Till infinity for real."

@nglishgirl_fiona:

"Love this duo… make una just marry."

@newbagwell_:

"She's cheating again."

@babygirltimi:

"I’ve been patiently waiting for this post."

@la_dutchezz:

"Called him by his government, you know Dey go way back ."

@sugarcane_xx:

"Together You Are Truly A Very Beautiful Couple - Don't Let Her Slip Away."

Timini Celebrates Being Named 2023 Highest-Grossing Actor

Timini Egbuson was named the highest-grossing actor in 2023 and could not be calm about his acheivement.

The actor, who lost his AMVCA win to Ademola Adedoyin in the best supporting role, took to social media to express his joy.

Timini declared that he owed everything to hard work, God, and his supporters, who have kept believing in him.

Source: Legit.ng

