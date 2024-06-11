The internet has been thrown into an emotional state following Efe Irele's birthday message to her best friend

The versatile actress celebrated her colleague and best friend, Timi, in grad style through her official Instagram page

Her message has attracted tons of social media users who have proceeded to ship the duo for marriage

Talented Nollywood thespians Timini and Efe Irele stole the spotlight after the latter posted a sweet birthday message for the actor.

Recall that Timi Egbuson clocked 37 on Monday, June 10, 2024, and received many congratulatory messages from his fans, family and colleagues.

Actress Efe Irele shared an emotional message to celebrate Timini's birthday. Credit: efeirele

However, one of the celebratory messages stood out. It was that of his best friend, Efe Irele, who has publicly identified as his best friend. She not only celebrated his birthday but also their friendship of 17 years.

Are they best friends or lovers?

Their fans seem to think there is more to their friendship, and some have even suggested they get married as they both seem to get along so well.

In her lengthy message, she expressed gratitude for their friendship and promised to have his back till infinity.

Recall that Timi was recently in the news after a chat between the actor and a lady he had met at the club leaked online. Fans dragged the lady for double-texting the actor before he could respond to her.

Netizens react to Efe's birthday message to Timini

@dakoreea:

"Where did you get that last picture though?"

@_timini:

"Love you friend, Till infinity for real."

@nglishgirl_fiona:

"Love this duo… make una just marry."

@newbagwell_:

"She's cheating again."

@babygirltimi:

"I’ve been patiently waiting for this post."

@la_dutchezz:

"Called him by his government, you know Dey go way back ."

@sugarcane_xx:

"Together You Are Truly A Very Beautiful Couple - Don't Let Her Slip Away."

