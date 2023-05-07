Popular Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson shared some lovely images of himself with his senior colleague, Richard Mofe Damijo, RMD

Timini and Richard Mofe Damijo both sported gorgeous smiles that entirely gave them a different look

The young talent also went on to appreciate the opportunity of working with the veteran, as they seemed to be in a movie location

Nigerian movie talent Timini Egbuson has received tonnes of admiration from fans and followers online as he linked up with one of the veterans, Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo, best known as RMD.

It appeared that they were currently on a movie location, as Timini gave a hint about that.

The duo casually posed for a shot as Timini beamed in a radiant vintage shirt with a rare view of his chest tattoo in sight as he pointed to his dark shades to give a perfect posture.

However, from RMD, we see an elderly man with a macho elegance in his combat pants and a branded top to match as he grins widely beside his mentee.

Timini took to his caption to honour the opportunity to have time with the screen legend.

"Filming #RadioVoice with my industry dad @mofedamijo," he said.

" Maximum love, respect, and admiration for a real OG."

See their pictures below

Internet users gush over the duet

Ruhanna_ruler:

"My favorite men my love and my sugar daddy."

candydaddy007':

"Actor wey Dey worry artist ."

smoothallysyn:

"New look, who this? "

thedotunoloniyo:

"Real knows real ."

s_am.uel:

"Can’t get tired of watching Timini ."❤️❤️❤️ seeing u is happiness."

Source: Legit.ng