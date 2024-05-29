Nollywood actor Timini is regarded by many as one of the best in the Nigerian movie industry, but his talents have been into question a lot recently

Before starring in a lead supporting role in Funke Akindele's record-shattering movie, Timini had constantly been tagged as a lover-boy actor

Legit.ng recently spoke to the Nollywood star about being stereotyped and how it feels like breaking out of that mode

Nollywood superstar and former AMVCA Best Male Actor winner Timini Egbuson recently spoke to Legit.ng about his career and his mental state.

During the conversation, Timini spoke about being part of the Nollywood record-shattering film by Funke Akindele, "A Tribe Called Judah."

Nollywood star Timini Egbuson opens up about working with Funke Akindele and the experience. Photo credit: @_timini/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Timini shared one of his biggest takeaways from working on the movie's set: how he now sees Funke Akindele.

Timini talks about being stereotyped

The Nollywood actor finally shared his thoughts about being stereotyped. He noted that he has never seen himself in that light. Timini Egbuson said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I'm not breaking out of any mode lover boy or not. The mode was in some people's mind it wasn't mine."

During the chat, Timini sent a message to the people who have constantly tagged him as the lover boy actor:

"It is the fans who need to break out of the mode, ask them that question not me because I have always been great."

"Funke Akindele is my mentor" - Timini

Timini also talked about getting to work with Funke Akindele and the experience of being on the same set with her. He noted that being on the set of the movie "A Tribe Called Judah" was a great experience. Here's what he had to say about Akindele:

"It was great being a part of 'A Tribe Called Judah'. But do you know what feels better, getting a closer relationship with Funke Akindele. To be honest she's someone that have become like my mentor in the industry. Also, creating bonds with all the other actors that were in the movie."

Timini Egbuson was named the highest-grossing Nollywood male star of 2023/2024. He made over N1.9bn according to Comescore.

Funke Akindele scolds Timini Egbuson on set

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous incident where Timini Egbuson was scolded on set by his senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

The exchange between the movie stars created a stir online as Akindele expressed her displeasure at something Timini did on set.

Funke Akindele lampooned the actor, noting that he was fond of bad behaviour, making him look less professional.

Source: Legit.ng